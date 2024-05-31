Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Bellingham brother is set for the Premier League as former L1 star joins Pompey’s Championship rivals

It’s only two weeks to go before the summer transfer madness kicks off and Pompey are set to have a busy few months as they build up what will be a Championship-competing squad.

After bidding farewell to ten stars, John Mousinho and the Blues board have spent the last few weeks accumulating the best targets that can help the Fratton Park side feature competitively in the second-tier of English football. However, they are not the only side to have begun plotting their acquisitions before the transfer window opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the latest news from around Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals as the summer transfer window nears its first day...

Ex-Bolton star joins Pompey south coast rivals

The former Bolton loan star Nat Ogbeta has signed with Plymouth Argyle after being released by fellow Championship side Swansea. The free agent spent the second half of the season at loan at the Wanderers, helping them to a place in the League One play-off final but has now become Wayne Rooney’s first signing since the former England star took charge of the Pilgrims.

Bolton Wanderers 2023/24 star has signed a deal with Plymouth Argyle following Swansea departure

The 23-year-old has struggled with injury concerns of late but scored on debut for Bolton in their 4-1 victory over Carlisle, just minutes after he came off the bench. The wing-back was also part of the squad that denied Pompey the opportunity of League One victory at the Toughsheet Community Stadium with the two clubs drawing 1-1.

Speaking about the signing, Rooney told the club website: “Nathanael joins us from good pedigree having come through the ranks at Manchester City, and he has also had successful spells at Bolton and Shrewsbury. He comes to Argyle looking to take the step up to Championship level on a consistent basis and we believe he has all the attributes to do that and become a pivotal member of the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is quick, good on the ball and provides balance on the left side of defence. I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching him play.”

Premier League to ‘swoop’ Sunderland ace

Crystal Palace are said to be in talks with Championship side Sunderland over a deal to sign Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham’s brother, Jobe. Fabrizio Romano has reported that while Palace are in talks over the transfer, it is still very much an open race with the Athletic also noting that Brentford are keen on the teenager too. According to the reports, the 18-year-old midfielder is thought to be one of Oliver Glasner’s leading transfer targets this summer with the Premier League side known for frequently buying players in the EFL market.

The Eagles have kept hold of sporting director Dougie Freedman despite growing interest from Newcastle and Freedman has been integral to the signings of England stars Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi as well as Michael Olise - all of whom were bought from the Championship