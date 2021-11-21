Ex-Bristol City and Luton Town man pinpoints how Portsmouth are turning around season after AFC Wimbledon win

And the midfielder paid tribute to his side’s character, as they refused to play victims to refereeing decisions in the 2-1 victory at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley found themselves on the wrong end of poor decisions from official Thomas Bramall, who gave an extremely soft first-half penalty and then failed to play an advantage as a Marcus Harness goal was ruled out.

Pompey didn’t let those moments define their fate, however, as they battled back to win the game late on and make it seven games unbeaten.

Morrell felt that showed the kind of qualities needed if there’s to be any success this season.

He said: ‘It can be hard.

‘It can go one of two ways when you get those kind of things go against you. You can either be a victim and go under.

‘Or you use it as motivation and come through it, which I felt we did in the end.

Joe Morrell and Pompey boss Danny Cowley salute the crowd on Saturday. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘The penalty wasn’t a penalty.

‘I was warming up on the touchline when he gave it.

‘I don’t think there would have been many people with a better view than me, and it wasn’t a penalty.

‘You will get that, referees are human and make mistakes. I’m sure he was told that was the case!

‘I felt after the goal it affected us a bit, but you are going to have decisions which don’t go your way.

‘It’s just about how you react and I thought the reaction was a lot better - that’s why we got the result.’

Harness’ late winner secured Pompey’s fourth win on the spin and saw them move up to ninth in the table.

It was the first time this season they’ve come from behind to secure victory this season, with just one point collected previously after the opponent had scored first.

Morrell highlighted how his side are starting to show qualities which are the hallmark of successful sides.

He added: ‘The best teams find different ways of winning football matches.

‘The most important thing is you are winning football matches.

‘I was so happy for the boys to see the Wycombe result.

‘Then we’ve come from behind to win this one.

‘These are the things you have to do if you want to be at the top of the division.

‘That’s certainly the case for this football club.

‘We have confidence we can be right at the top of the division, and games like this one are a step towards that.

‘We know there’s still a long way to go.

‘As bad as the Ipswich game was we made sure we didn’t get too down.

‘Now we have to make sure we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves.

‘We need to stay humble and keep to the process.’

