Ex-Cardiff City and Bristol City man highlights surprise key which can aid Portsmouth as they face Bristol Rovers

Pompey look to continue their strong start to the season when League One new boys Bristol Rovers arrive at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The match will continue a run of 9 games across 28 days up until the visit of Peterborough on September 3.

It means Danny Cowley’s new-look side are having to bed in as they go from game to game, with the 11 new recruits and the existing players still at a formative stage of their relationships.

With Tom Lowery and Owen Dale the latest arrivals, Pack actually thinks being thrown in at the deep end can be beneficial to them as they get stuck into a busy schedule.

He said: ‘I think as players you can’t beat it.

‘When you play Saturday and Tuesday you just fall into that momentum.

Marlon Pack

‘Obviously it doesn’t allow for as much prep time as the staff would like when it comes to opposition work.

‘But as players you are rolling into the next game.

‘It’s obviously a lot better when you’re winning.

‘We could probably do with a clear training week after bringing in Tom and Owen.

‘There’s been work on the training pitch, but there’s not been loads for them to know what we need to do.

‘That’s just been because of the games in between.

‘I think for them though and speaking to them, there’s nothing better than just being thrown into a game.

‘That’s how you get to know people - and I think we’ve seen they can be good players for us this season.’

Pompey’s strong start to the season and what fans have seen from their side in that time has seen optimism grow about what could potentially lie ahead this term.

He added: ‘When I first came in and in meetings the manager has spoken about the finish to last season.

‘There’s obviously new players though and things do take time, but if you can pick up points and play with some decency that still allow you time to gel.

‘It’s a long season.

‘For us now it’s about almost trying to put the complete performance together.