Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is convinced he can continue to thrive away from the striking position he formerly occupied.

Pompey’s new recruit resurrected his career with National League high-fliers Bromley following a summer release from Charlton.

His return to the Football League was inspired after operating in the attacking three of a 4-2-3-1 system – not the striking role he once fulfilled.

During two seasons at The Valley, Hackett-Fairchild made 24 appearances, scoring twice, with chiefly a centre-forward remit.

However, the left-footed 21-year-old now believes he performs at his best as either a winger or in the number 10 role.

And they are precisely the positions Kenny Jackett has earmarked for his January recruit, who started on the left flank at Walsall on Tuesday night.

Hackett-Fairchild told The News: ‘I’ve played most of my games this season out on the wings, either left or right. I have also played a lot of games behind the striker.

‘In my Charlton career I was playing as a striker, but this season I’ve played mostly elsewhere, never up front.

‘I can play centre-forward and I feel comfortable there, but my strongest position, where I can show my ability and what I can do, is out wide.

‘At Charlton they played two strikers under Lee Bowyer, so he saw me as one of those two.

‘When I came away and worked with Neil Smith in the 4-2-3-1 at Bromley, which they play really well, I was used anywhere across the three.

‘I feel comfortable in all three of them, to be honest.

‘The way we played at Bromley, you go where the game takes you in terms of those three positions. So, really, I was rotating throughout games.’

Hackett-Fairchild made his Pompey debut in the Leasing.com Trophy win at Walsall.

Although, he took a knock to his ankle in the 2-1 success.

He added: ‘I like to think I am quick, I can create and score goals.

‘I work hard, that’s the main thing. When you work hard your ability comes with it and, for me, especially coming into non-league, that's the main thing – work hard.

‘I definitely have that and hopefully my ability can come through the other end.’