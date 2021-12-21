And it prompted the combative midfielder to hang up his boots at the age of 32.

The former Austrian international had served as Blues captain and was also named The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season during his three seasons at Fratton Park.

In the 2020 book Played Up Pompey Three, the ex-Crystal Palace and Sheffield United man lifted the lid on the circumstances behind being shown the door by Paul Cook.

And why he never played football again following his July 2015 exit.

‘It basically said “When you are back in England, let’s sit down together”. I knew of his success with Chesterfield, it was clear he would change things, which was fair enough.

‘With Cook, we were also in a different financial position, with the playing budget increased. The board made a wise decision to bring in someone who knew how to get teams up.

Johnny Ertl made 88 appearances and scored twice for Pompey before departing in July 2015. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘With Awfs, he didn’t have any credit in terms of success, but his replacement knew what was required - and brought in players he could trust with this task. That didn’t include me.

‘On the second day of pre-season training, Cook called me into his office and said “Johnny, you can go home!”.

‘I was still contracted to the club for 12 months and my response was “It’s your decision, fair enough”, and then went back to my Southbourne house and talked to Selma about the next stage of my life.

‘I respected Cook’s decision, it wasn't a problem for me. It was upsetting, definitely, but he had said the same things to Andy Barcham, who was four years younger than me and at the point in his career where he needed to play.

Johnny Ertl spent almost three years at Fratton Park after signed on a free transfer by Michael Appleton in August 2012. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘For me, it wasn’t the best news to hear, but afterwards I realised this was a blessing in disguise. This was the perfect time.

‘A career after football is always challenging, a lot of players struggle, they can’t find their feet. I walked into that office as a player – and left with a greater view on life.

‘I sat down with Selma and she asked: “Do you really want to play somewhere else?”. Going back to Austria was not an option; I was aged 32 and it represented a good time to explore new options in life, seeing what the next chapter held.

‘I wasn’t the sort of footballer to prolong playing until I was 38 and unable to walk. I was in good physical condition and, while two cruciate ligament injuries caused me setbacks earlier in my career, I knew I didn't want to limp. I still wanted to be fit – and I am.

‘After Pompey, clubs asked about me, but I wasn’t looking. By that time I was my own agent, I didn’t need one. Once we came to a mutual agreement to cancel my contract, I didn’t want to play anywhere else. That York match was the last of my football career.

‘Paul Cook was very honest with me and I am grateful for that. I stayed on at the club, coaching the Academy’s under-16s, and was also elected to the board of the Pompey Supporters’ Trust in September 2015.

‘On occasions, he would call me into his office and ask my opinion on first-team issues. Although he sacked me as a player, I appreciated him trying to keep me involved.’

Now aged 39, Ertl serves as a pundit for Puls 4, a free terrestrial Austrian TV channel possessing the rights to live Premier League and Europa League fixtures.

He also works as international project leader and sporting director at Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, labelled the world’s biggest urban five-a-side tournament.

Ertl added: ‘Pompey is my club. Of all the teams I played for, it is where I felt the biggest connection. Should people ask which club is my home, it is Pompey.

‘This is where I learnt, where I saw everything, was made captain and experienced the ups and downs of British football.

‘I am now back in Austria, but my home in England. This is where I have the strongest connection, with this great club and fantastic fan base. It’s a people’s club.’

Johnny Ertl made 88 appearances and scored twice for Pompey from August 2012 until July 2015.

Played Up Pompey Three is available from Waterstone’s, Pompey’s club shop and Amazon.

Alternatively, contact [email protected] for copies autographed by those featured in the books, including the signatures of Michael Doyle, Benjani, Alan Knight, Guy Whittingham, Martin Kuhl, Sammy Igoe, Dave Munks, Sean Raggett and Lee Brown.

