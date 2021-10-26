Rasmus Nicolaisen made 27 appearances and scored once during last term's season-long loan from FC Midtjylland. Picture: Joe Pepler

Nonetheless, the Dane has settled admirably into his latest home – and is presently topping France’s Ligue 2.

As FC Midtjylland boss, Brian Priske felt former club Pompey represented the perfect fit for a promising central defender struggling for regular first-team football to aid development.

After arriving on loan in September 2020, the former Denmark under-19 international went on to feature 27 times and score once as the Blues finished eighth in League One.

However, it was not quite the success all parties had hoped for.

Now, following an August move to Toulouse, Nicolaisen has found his feet as a regular of the table-topping side, including netting in the recent 6-0 hammering of Auxerre.

Priske, who in the summer took over at Royal Antwerp, told The News: ‘I was hoping Rasmus would do really well at Pompey, I felt he would fit the (English) league.

‘It didn’t work out 100 per cent for him, which was a pity.

‘I think he enjoyed it, though. I spoke to him when he came back, before we went on holiday, and he definitely liked England. He loved Pompey, for sure.

‘To be honest, I didn’t have much to do in the sense of getting him there. It was the chairman and Rasmus who arranged it.

‘For him it was a good step to take and get some minutes. At that time I couldn’t guarantee him minutes in the Midtjylland team, so we felt the best option was for him to go on loan somewhere.

‘Then suddenly Pompey came up and I can only say it’s a very good club.

‘I felt the British culture would actually suit him well. He has the personality and the physical capacity to do well in England, he’s tall, has a really good left foot and is not afraid of duels.

‘Rasmus is a fantastic boy and it’s great to now see him doing so well at Toulouse.’

After returning to his parent club in May, Nicolaisen featured for Midtjylland in a Champions League qualification victory over Celtic, before losing to PSV Eindhoven over two legs.

Then he joined Toulouse for an undisclosed fee, where he has gone on to establish himself in the first-team, starting six successive matches.

Currently they lead Ligue 2, one point ahead of Sochaux.

Priske added: ‘With Covid around, playing in England last season for Rasmus was not the same experience that I had.

‘I remember 20,000 people at Fratton Park, it was just amazing.

‘Rasmus was a bit unlucky with no fans in England at that time, so the whole football experience is different – and now the stadiums are full again.

‘That was a real shame for him.’

