And the Blues skipper revealed he wants to remain at Fratton Park.

Raggett’s two-year deal expires in the summer, with its sole clause consisting of an extension should Pompey win promotion to the Championship.

With Danny Cowley’s men presently 13th in League One and 14 points adrift of the play-offs, that outcome must surely be considered unlikely.

In the meantime, Raggett last week advertised on Twitter that his four-bedroom semi-detached home in Cavendish Road is now on the market for £450,000.

But the 28-year-old is adamant the potential house sale is not linked to his Pompey future.

He told The News: ‘When I signed permanently, I bought that house and put a bit of work into it.

‘It was always the plan around this time that I would be selling, so there’s nothing else in that.

Sean Raggett rises to win the ball in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I am living there still, but I was always going to buy a house, do it up and then sell it on – and then see what happens from there.

‘There’s nothing in that. From when I signed permanently that’s what I planned to do.

‘It depends on what happens next season as to what happens with my next house.

‘I love playing here, it’s a fantastic football club and I would definitely be happy to stay.’

Raggett has made 124 appearances and scored eight times since arriving on the south coast in the summer of 2019.

Initially on loan from Norwich, the following year he joined permanently after his Carrow Road contract expired.

He added: ‘There haven’t been discussions about my future so far, so I am just focusing on playing.

‘I don’t get too wrapped up in the contract stuff, that looks after itself.’

