Ex-Newcastle United star admits 'big regrets' over Portsmouth move

Laurent Robert says he has big regrets over his move to Pompey because he wanted to stay at Newcastle United.

The Blues snapped up the services of the technically-gifted Frenchman in 2005 after new Magpies boss Graeme Souness exiled him from his first-team plans.

However, his one season on the South Coast was mostly remembered for when Robert ruled himself out of Pompey’s clash at Sunderland, despite the team already submitted by Alan Perrin.

He was made to apologise to Perrin, his teammates and the fans before reportedly being fined two weeks’ wages.

And Robert, speaking to The Athletic, revealed he was forced out of Newcastle by Souness and was not exactly keen on a move to Fratton Park.

“We (Robert and Souness) were both strong characters. I didn’t understand him, and he didn’t understand me,” Robert explained.

“I always tried my best for him, and he knows that, but he wanted different things from his players. He signed Michael Owen and others that summer, he had a new project and wanted his own players.

“When he told me to move, I really wanted to stay in Newcastle because to go to Portsmouth at this time, after Newcastle, was not a good move.

“The supporters wanted me to stay, I wanted to stay, but Souness wanted me to move. I have big regrets because I preferred to stay in Newcastle.”

It total, Robert appeared 17 times for Pompey with his only goal coming via a trademark free-kick in a 2-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

He left at the end of the 2005/06 season before retiring in 2009 after spells at Benfica, Levante, Derby County, Toronto FC and Larissa.

“When I left for Portsmouth, my wife was upset because she did not want to move our family from Newcastle, living out at Heddon-on-the-Wall, where we were happy.

“After that, Newcastle were very bad. Souness changed the squad, and for what? For nothing. I wish I had stayed. That is my big regret.”