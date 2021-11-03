Louis Thompson in action for Pompey last night against Cheltenham

The duo linked up for the first time as starters, as Thompson made his long-awaited league bow in the 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town.

Pompey’s inability to turn pressure into a tangible return frustrated, but one of the big plus points on the night was the display of the midfield duo Danny Cowley opted for.

With Ryan Tunnicliffe injured against Bolton on Saturday, Morrell and Thompson were the pairing the Blues boss turned to with Shaun Williams dropping to the bench.

Both men performed with Thompson offering the kind of drive and energy which offered promise moving forward, while Morrell turned in a man-of-the-match showing.

The former Norwich City man can see the pair’s understanding growing moving forward, as he surveyed what he believes is decent quality in the middle of the park for Pompey.

Thompson said: ‘We’re stacked in midfield in terms of quality, and it’s a pleasure to play with these players, to be honest.

‘The squad is full of quality. It’s a small squad, but there’s a lot of experience and quality in there.

‘We’ve just got to be keep working together to get the best out of each other.

‘I’m sure there’s plenty to learn from each other and we can build these relationships.

‘Joe’s a good player, a very technical player.

‘He’s obviously an international player, too, so he’s a pleasure to play with.

‘It’s just about learning about where he likes to be on the pitch and where I like to be on the pitch. There’s been a turnover of a lot of players, so it’s about learning.

‘Joe’s a pleasure to play with, as are all of the lads I play with here. I’m enjoying playing with them.’

Pompey are concerned about the outlook for Tunnicliffe, after he was withdrawn in the first half on Saturday with a hamstring issue.

A scan has shown a tear, which now presents Thompson with the opportunity to stake his claim for continued conclusion after a bit-part involvement so far as he builds his own fitness.

The 26-year-old may be vying with Tunnicliffe for midfield minutes, but he takes no satisfaction from seeing the former Manchester United trainee sidelined.

Thompson added: ‘Ultimately, I don’t want anything to happen to Ryan as a team-mate.

‘It’s not the circumstances you want to come into the team in.

‘We have to rally around him and put in performances, so we’re in a better place when he comes back.