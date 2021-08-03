Louis Thompson featured off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 win over Peterborough, but has since left Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

The former Norwich midfielder featured off the bench for 13 minutes in Saturday’s friendly victory over Peterborough.

It was an eye-catching display which warranted chants of ‘Sign him up’ from some of the Fratton faithful present.

However, the 26-year-old is no longer training with Danny Cowley’s men and, as a consequence, did not feature in today’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth under-21s.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley named six triallists in his Pompey XI on duty, including a new face in ex-Newcastle United centre-half Ludwig Francillette.

In addition, Dan Gyollai lined up in goal, while Renedi Masampu and Layton Ndukwu also started the match.

Meanwhile, it is understood the Blues have bid farewell to Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Sean Goss following their spells on trial.

The pair featured in friendlies against Bristol City, Luton and Chelsea under-23s, however didn’t impress sufficiently to earn permanent stays.

They were not included in the squad against Peterborough, having left Fratton Park at the end of last week.

Of all Pompey’s triallists this summer, only Gassan Ahadme, Jayden Reid and Kieron Freeman have earned longer stays.

Reid and Freeman have signed as free agents, while Ahadme subsequently joined on a season-long loan from Norwich.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.