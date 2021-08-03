Ex-Norwich man Louis Thompson departs Portsmouth - and Liverpool midfielder also leaves Fratton Park
Louis Thompson has left Pompey.
The former Norwich midfielder featured off the bench for 13 minutes in Saturday’s friendly victory over Peterborough.
It was an eye-catching display which warranted chants of ‘Sign him up’ from some of the Fratton faithful present.
However, the 26-year-old is no longer training with Danny Cowley’s men and, as a consequence, did not feature in today’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth under-21s.
Cowley named six triallists in his Pompey XI on duty, including a new face in ex-Newcastle United centre-half Ludwig Francillette.
In addition, Dan Gyollai lined up in goal, while Renedi Masampu and Layton Ndukwu also started the match.
Meanwhile, it is understood the Blues have bid farewell to Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Sean Goss following their spells on trial.
The pair featured in friendlies against Bristol City, Luton and Chelsea under-23s, however didn’t impress sufficiently to earn permanent stays.
They were not included in the squad against Peterborough, having left Fratton Park at the end of last week.
Of all Pompey’s triallists this summer, only Gassan Ahadme, Jayden Reid and Kieron Freeman have earned longer stays.
Reid and Freeman have signed as free agents, while Ahadme subsequently joined on a season-long loan from Norwich.
