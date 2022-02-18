Svetoslav Todorov is fondly remembered for his 24 goal haul during the 2002-03 First Division season, which fired the Blues to the Premier League.

And he reflected his fond memories from working under Harry Redknapp by taking to Instagram – showing he was embracing the sights of Gunwharf Quays.

The image posted on Wednesday shows the ex-West Ham striker beneath the Spinnaker Tower, with over 700 users liking the captioned that read: ‘Day trip to my favourite city #Portsmouth’.

Sections of the Fratton faithful then voiced their appreciation for his service in the comments shortly after.

Nigecan1970 responded: Favourite Pompey memories Toddy.

‘Part of my favourite Pompey team’ replied johndriverjdm.

Mikeygillespie1 posted: Awesome Toddy.

Todorov scored 33 goals for Pompey. Picture: Steve Reid PICTURE:STEVE REID(065448-39)

The Bulgaria international scored 33 goals in royal blue, but was denied the chance to replicate his prolific form in the top-flight by a cruciate ligament injury.

He made only appearance in Pompey’s maiden Premier League season, a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, and was sidelined throughout the entirety of the 2004-05 campaign.

After scoring four goals the during the season of the great escape, he then enjoyed spells at Wigan (loan) and Charlton.

However, his recent recognition isn’t the first time the 43-year-old has reminisced from his time on the south coast.

Earlier this month, Todorov rolled back the years to reconnect with former striking partner Kanu, by posting an image of the two on social media.

He captioned the picture: ‘With one of the greatest! It was an honour #PUP.

To which, the 2008 FA Cup final goalscorer replied: ‘Nice, you are wonderful my friend’

