Former Academy coach Danny Hollands has tipped two promising players to emerge into the Pompey first-team in coming years.

The former Blues midfielder spent two-and-a-half years at Fratton Park as under-13s coach before departing midway through last season.

During his time in the youth-team coaching ranks, he oversaw the emergence of talented pair Jack Fox and Mitch Aston.

Fox, a North Stand season-ticket holder from Gosport, is a centre-back with the under-16s, yet has this season been elevated to a regular starter with the under-18s.

His under-16s team-mate Aston, a midfielder from Portchester, has played above his age group four times this term, while older brother, Harvey, represents AFC Portchester.

Tellingly, Pompey swiftly handed scholarship forms to Fox and Aston at the age of 14 – and Hollands sees great futures for the highly-regarded pair.

He told The News: ‘Supporters should be positive about the future, there are some really good kids coming through. Hopefully, in the next few years, you should see three or four of them playing regularly.

‘The likes of Jack Fox and Mitch Aston will be very good players in my opinion, similar to watching your Jack Whatmoughs and Conor Chaplins progressing.

‘Plus Toby Steward was in the year above when I was there, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper.

‘Jack has played almost every game for the under-18s this year. He’s physically ready, a wholehearted competitor who loves defending.

‘He’s one of these defenders who is right sided and plays on the left, is good in the air, quick, and has quite a lot of strings to his bow. He’s got a chance.

‘Mitch is a central midfielder, one of the youngest in his age group, but he could play regularly in the under-18s, in my opinion.

‘He’s very, very clever, technically extremely good, and reminds me of Ben Close. Mitchell’s a bit more box-to-box than Closey, but shares similar technical ability.

‘As for Toby (Steward), a lot of times the under-13s and under-14s sides were mixed, so I’ve watched Toby quite a bit.

‘He has all the tools to do well and have a career in the game, but I won’t comment on goalkeeping ability because it’s not my forte.

‘That is not disregarding any of the others around, there are some good players in all Pompey’s age groups.’

Another rising star to monitor is Hollands’ 10-year-old daughter, Mia.

She last season represented Pompey girls, stepping up a year to play for the under-10s.

The promising midfielder has since left, joining sisters Sofia and Bella at Arundel under-10s girls, which is closer to the triplets’ Fontwell home.

Hollands added: ‘Mia plays in the centre of midfield, but is more creative than I ever was!

‘She was training with Pompey twice a week and really enjoying it, but it was too much for us. We’ve got piano practice, an English tutor coming in, life is very, very hectic.

‘Sometimes you have to prioritise. She’s still young and I’d like to think I can coach her a thing or two. Maybe when she hits 13-14 – and still enjoys it – she can go out for a trial.

‘All my girls play now play for Arundel under-10s, it’s an all-girls team and they play against boys. They love the game and aren’t too bad.

‘When we had girls, I didn’t actually think I would be sitting watching them play football, yet they really enjoy it, which is the main thing. And there’s no pressure.’

