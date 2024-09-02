Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Pompey player who said homophobic abuse to a police officer during a drink-drive arrest has been left without a club.

Mahlon Romeo departed Cardiff by mutual consent on transfer deadline day having been frozen out of the first-team picture.

Romeo was fined £3,317 for the public order offence and £4,423 for drink-driving, while was also banned from driving for 14 months.

Ex-Pompey loanee Mahlon Romeo has departed Cardiff by mutual consent. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Now the 28-year-old’s contract has been terminated, rendering him a free agent, as he seeks a fresh start.

Romeo joined Cardiff in June 2022 following his release from Millwall and made 51 appearances over two seasons for the Championship club.

The attacking full-back had previously spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Pompey after falling out of favour at The Den.

Recruited by Danny Cowley, Romeo made 41 appearances for the Blues, yet, after a bright opening half to the campaign, found himself out of the side on occasions to fellow loanee Hayden Carter.

Indeed, Blackburn’s Carter started the last six matches at right-back as Cowley’s men finished a disappointing 10th in League One.

That summer, Romeo moved permanently to Cardiff, although following May’s conviction he didn’t represent the Bluebirds either in pre-season or the 2024-25 campaign.

A short statement released by Cardiff on Friday said: ‘Cardiff City and Mahlon Romeo have agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent to allow the player to seek other opportunities.

‘Mahlon was signed by Steve Morison in the summer of 2022, made 51 appearances for the Bluebirds across two seasons, and departs now seeking First Team chances.

‘We wish Mahlon well for the future.’