Ex-Portsmouth and Millwall man's Cardiff contract terminated following summer court conviction
Mahlon Romeo departed Cardiff by mutual consent on transfer deadline day having been frozen out of the first-team picture.
The right-back appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court in May and pleaded guilty to driving over the legal alcohol limit in February. He also admitted a public order offence relating to his abuse of a police officer.
Romeo was fined £3,317 for the public order offence and £4,423 for drink-driving, while was also banned from driving for 14 months.
The former Millwall defender subsequently issued an apology for his actions, including demonstrating regret for comments to the policeman - and has not featured for the Bluebirds since.
Now the 28-year-old’s contract has been terminated, rendering him a free agent, as he seeks a fresh start.
Romeo joined Cardiff in June 2022 following his release from Millwall and made 51 appearances over two seasons for the Championship club.
The attacking full-back had previously spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Pompey after falling out of favour at The Den.
Recruited by Danny Cowley, Romeo made 41 appearances for the Blues, yet, after a bright opening half to the campaign, found himself out of the side on occasions to fellow loanee Hayden Carter.
Indeed, Blackburn’s Carter started the last six matches at right-back as Cowley’s men finished a disappointing 10th in League One.
That summer, Romeo moved permanently to Cardiff, although following May’s conviction he didn’t represent the Bluebirds either in pre-season or the 2024-25 campaign.
A short statement released by Cardiff on Friday said: ‘Cardiff City and Mahlon Romeo have agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent to allow the player to seek other opportunities.
‘Mahlon was signed by Steve Morison in the summer of 2022, made 51 appearances for the Bluebirds across two seasons, and departs now seeking First Team chances.
‘We wish Mahlon well for the future.’
