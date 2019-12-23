Former Pompey winger Matt Ritchie has been included in the EFL's Team of the Decade.

Following a fan poll of Twitter, which received more than 60,000 votes, the Gosport lad features on the left flank of the side alongside the likes of Harry Maguire, Kasper Schmeichel and Anthony Knockaert.

Ritchie made eight appearances for Pompey at the start of the 2010-11 campaign after they'd suffered relegation from the Premier League and dropped into the Championship.

He was then loaned to League One side Swindon before making his move permanent in January 2011 for an undisclosed fee.

The Fratton academy graduate earned himself a switch to Bournemouth two years later and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2014-15.

Ritchie again dropped down to the Championship when moving to Newcastle in 2016 and enjoyed his second promotion to the top flight of his career.

Matt Richie won promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth in 2015. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The 30-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.