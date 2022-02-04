And he described how conversations with former Fratton midfielder, and Spitfires stalwart, Danny Hollands convinced him to sign.

Although the pair never played together for the club, they both made sizable impressions in royal blue.

The midfielder helped Pompey to League Two safety in 2014, by scoring five goals in seven games, while Pitman scored 41 goals during a three year stint in PO4.

And the duo will now have the chance to strike a partnership in the National League, during the second half of the season.

Pitman told BBC Radio Solent: ‘He (Danny Hollands) was a big part to why it happened, really. We’ve always been in contact because we’re in a close circle of friends. He obviously sold the club to me and said “it was a good club, with good facilities and good people”.

‘Maybe Eastleigh’s confidence has taken a slight knock since they lost the manager a couple of weeks ago, so we’ll try and get that back as quickly as we can to get some results.

Former Pompey striker Brett Pitman signed for Eastleigh yesterday. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep)

‘There’s a few other experienced lads here as well, and that’s going to be vital because there’s probably not a lot between us that we haven;t seen in football. If we can help some of the younger, less experienced players then that’ll help the team.

Holland’s isn’t the only Pompey connection Pitman has at the Silverlake Stadium.

After spells at Bognor Regis Town and Cork City, Blues youth team product Dan Smith signed for Eastleigh in 2020.

And despite rarely playing together at Fratton Park, the ex-Ipswich Town man recalls his qualities fondly.

He continued: ‘Dan Smith trained with us quite a few times and he’s had a couple of clubs since Pompey – he went to Bognor and is now at Eastleigh. Dan was a good finisher, a strong boy, and worked hard so I’m sure his time in football will come.

‘I think signing for Eastleigh enables me to start that (coaching) a little bit earlier, because I’m going to be at home every night. It’s something I’m looking in to and hopefully that’s something I can get into along the road.’