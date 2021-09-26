Ex-Portsmouth favourite Conor Chaplin on his Ipswich Town struggles - and the bizarre Sheffield Wednesday moment he hopes will kickstart his campaign

Conor Chaplin bags his late Ipswich Town equaliser after a mistake by Owls keeper Pic Steve Ellis

But the huge Blues fans’ favourite is hoping his bizarre maiden goal for the Tractor Boys can be the catalyst for his Portman Road career to fire.

Chaplin’s 90th-minute finish rescued a point for Paul Cook’s side against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 24-year-old’s goal came in unusual fashion, as team-mate Macauley Bonne carried out a sneaky turnover when Owls keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell rolled the ball out - before teeing up Chaplin to finish.

Injury has limited Chaplin to just three league appearances after his summer move from Barnsley, but he’s now hoping getting off the mark can be the boost his season needs.

He told the EADT: ‘Yes, it was a strange one (the goal), but they are the savvy things you try and do as a striker.

‘Talking to Macauley after the game, we've probably tried to do that a few times in our careers, and it never happens because the keeper looks behind or gets told. So, for it to come off was important today.

‘For me, it's massive, getting that first goal. The first I think is the most important one, to keep waiting and waiting is never very nice. So, to get off the mark is good.

‘I've had a slow start to the season with injury, a bit frustrating. I love football, so it's horrible to be on the sidelines watching the lads go to away games, training, so it's something I'm delighted about. My family was here as well, so that makes it more special.’

Meanwhile, former Pompey midfielder Adam May was on the scoresheet with a superb drive as Cambridge United picked up a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood.

May told the Cambridge News: ‘It was a good feeling.

‘Obviously it fell to me nicely on the edge. Diggers (Paul Digby) did well to just step in and nick the ball through, and it was one of those that when it left my foot, I kind of knew it was nestling in the bottom corner, so that one felt good.

‘Obviously it’s my first one of the season as well, so it’s always nice to get off the mark, and hopefully I can have many more.’

Elsewhere, Bolton boss Ian Evatt felt Sunderland ‘got away with one’ as they took a 1-0 win against his side.

Evatt told the Northern Echo: ‘We're newly-promoted and people forget that because we're Bolton.

‘But against the top teams we've been more than competitive and I think their manager would be honest and say they've got away with one there.

‘They've earned that right because they've defended great in that second half, worked hard.

‘I just think it's just very good, very well-coached teams who I believe will be up there come the end of the season.

‘If we play like that for the rest of the season and keep our belief we'll be up there come the end of the season.’

