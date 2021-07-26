Louis Dennis has been trialling at Bromley this summer - the club he left Pompey for in July 2018. Picture: Joe Pepler

Now, two years later, Louis Dennis is trialling with former club Bromley.

Seeking a fresh start, the free agent last week netted a stunning goal in a friendly against Fulham under-23s, albeit was merely credited as ‘triallist’.

However, Bromley fans are more than capable of spotting a familiar face, particularly one who scored 37 goals in four seasons during his last stay.

Dennis has suffered a difficult time since leaving Hayes Lane for Fratton Park in the summer of 2018 in the hope of establishing himself in the Football League.

The attacker made just eight appearances during a miserable first season at Fratton Park after arriving from non-league on a free transfer.

That consisted of just one League One outing – a January 2019 cameo off the bench at Oxford United during which he claimed an assist in a spectacular Brett Pitman goal.

As is often the case, Dennis’ popularity increased among some supporters during his long absences from first-team reckoning.

He was named in three of Kenny Jackett’s last 20 squads in the 2018-19 campaign to reflect his distancing.

Nonetheless, the regard for Dennis’ talents increased, while an impressive turn against UCD in a July 2019 friendly escalated his reputation further.

However, weeks later, he was sold to Leyton Orient for a fee of around £40,000, representing a tidy Pompey profit.

Unfortunately, Dennis failed to flourish at Brisbane Road, despite 49 appearances and four goals during a two-year stay.

He was released at the end of last season after Orient had finished 17th in League Two.

Coincidentally, he had departed before the arrival of their new boss – Jackett.

Now aged 28, Dennis is bidding to go back to where it all began with a return to Bromley.

