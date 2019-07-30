Have your say

Former Pompey loanee Lloyd Isgrove has been successful in his pursuit of a Swindon contract.

The winger’s arrival was confirmed over the PA system during an opening training held by the Robins earlier today.

Isgrove spent the second half of last season at Fratton Park after arriving from Barnsley during the January transfer window.

However, the ex-Southampton man did not play a minute of competitive football.

The 11th-hour arrival of Viv Solomon-Otabor meant Isgrove was surplus to requirements for the most part on the south coast.

He made only two reserve appearances and returned to Oakwell before the League One semi-finals against Sunderland.

Isgrove was released by the Tykes after his contract expired on July 1.

He subsequently spent a trial period at League Two Swindon and has impressed during pre-season, with manager Richie Wellens rewarding the 26-year-old a permanent deal at the County Ground.