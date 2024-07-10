Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Pompey player has swapped League One for non-league as he bids for regular first-team football.

And in doing so he links up with ex-Fratton Park boss Steve Cotterill.

Ambitious Forest Green are striving for an instant return to the Football League following last season’s League Two relegation.

The National League club have retained the services of Cotterill - whose January arrival couldn’t save them from the drop - and May represents an eye-catching signing.

Now aged 26, the Pompey Academy graduate made 30 appearances for Cambridge United last term, including seven League One starts.

However, following four years, one promotion and 146 outings at the Abbey Stadium, the midfielder was informed he was surplus to requirements by Garry Monk.

May returned from an ACL injury and knee reconstruction surgery in September following 11 months out, yet subsequently was largely restricted to a substitute’s role as Cambridge finished 18th during another relegation battle.

Despite still being contracted, he had been made available for transfer at the season’s end, with Cotterill making him his fourth signing.

‘I enjoyed my football at Cambridge - it was probably the best spell of my career so far but now I feel it's the right time to get some more games and hopefully contribute towards the team.’

May came through Pompey’s Academy to total 30 appearances before being released by Kenny Jackett in the summer of 2020.

He made his first-team at the age of 17 years, four months and 13 days, coming off the bench against Bury in April 2015.

However, during his final two Fratton Park seasons, he featured just five times for the Blues, instead embarking on loans at Aldershot, Swindon and Boreham Wood.

Following his Pompey exit, he joined Cambridge for four seasons - and now has made the switch to Forest Green.