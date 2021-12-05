The striker became a much-loved figure on the south coast due to his tireless work ethic and infectious personality in royal blue

But his start at the club wasn’t so easy following his multi-million pound arrival in January 2006.

The former Manchester City forward failed to score in his first 14 games for the club as relegation loomed, but in the midst of the great escape at the end of the season, the Zimbabwe international’s first goal was vital.

Benjani bagged the equaliser in an eventual 2-1 win at Wigan --confirming Pompey’s survival after a tremendous run sparked by Pedro Mendes’ late winner against Manchester City a month before.

And despite his initial barren spell, the 43-year-old explained how he’s indebted to the fans who continually stuck by him.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel he said: ‘That’s why it’s always a special place when I come back here.

‘The fact that they accepted me when I didn’t score, but through my hard work I became close with the fans,” the 43-year-old told Portsmouth TV last week.

‘Every time when I was playing here that song they were singing before games was motivating me and even if I didn’t score I could work hard.

‘I didn’t feel any pressure at all.

‘Sometimes when the fans are behind you, you don’t feel any pressure. You can only feel it when the fans are not behind and they are booing you.’

After reaching a total of 19 goals in two years at Fratton Park, he was courted by Sven-Göran Eriksson at Manchester City in January 2008.

He continued: ‘(Scoring) at Wigan that was a relief, but to me I was always comfortable because the fans were cheering me.

‘At that moment I didn’t have that great feeling because we were a goal down and that was the equaliser.

‘We needed a win, so in my mind I was like let’s go back and get another goal and we did get another goal and we won the game.’

‘At the end of the game, it was tricky because Birmingham also needed to win and they were playing Newcastle.

‘We wanted them to draw or lose and by that time they were still playing, so we were standing on the pitch and I saw the coach Harry (Redknapp) was asking Peter Storrie what was happening.

‘Then I saw the thumbs up and everyone just went crazy.’