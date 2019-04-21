Lee Bradbury may have a fight on his hands to keep Wes Fogden at the Hawks next season.

The midfielder is out of contract this summer and there has already been interest shown by other clubs.

It is understood Dorking Wanderers, who have recently won promotion to National League South, are keen to acquire the services of the ex-Pompey man.

If Fogden does join Dorking then it would be the second year running the Surrey side have lured away a key Hawks player.

At the end of last term, top scorer Jason Prior opted to join them rather than play in the National League at Westleigh Park.

Since arriving in 2016 from Yeovil Town, Fogden played a big part in getting the Hawks into the top tier of the non-league pyramid and his experience has been invaluable.

He has been badly missed at times this season when injury kept him out of the side.

Losing Fogden would be a big blow to Bradbury's plans to bounce back from this season’s relegation.

Nevertheless, the Hawks boss has succeeded in acquiring three more signatures for next campaign.

Dan Strugnell, Jordan Rose and Mike Carter have all committed their futures, following in the footsteps of captain Rory Williams.