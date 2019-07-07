Former Pompey keeper Stephen Henderson has completed a shock move to Crystal Palace.

The keeper has signed a one-year deal at the Premier League side following his release from Nottingham Forest.

Henderson has had two stints at Fratton Park during his career.

He first moved to the Blues in 2011 after departing Bristol City and made 28 appearances before departing for West Ham a year later.

The 31-year-old then returned to PO4 as an 11th-hour deadline day loan arrival from Forest in January 2018.

However, he’d make just one appearance for Kenny Jackett’s side. A thigh injury he picked up on debut against Doncaster ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Injury restricted Stephen Henderson to just once appearance during his second spell at Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Henderson was down the pecking order at the City Ground last term and had a spell on loan at Wycombe.

And after his departure from the Championship club, he moved to Palace to be third-choice keeper behind Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey in the pecking order.

The Irishman told the Eagles’ webstie: It’s a privileged position so I’m delighted to get it over the line. I spoke to Dean Kiely and he said “Do you fancy coming in and having the opportunity to work with the lads?”

Obviously it’s a no-brainer and I jumped at the opportunity.

‘Training on Friday was absolutely excellent. The goalkeepers are at a very high standard which is what I expected so I’m just going to take it all in and learn from them and try to support them as best I can.

‘The standards are what I expected from two top Premier League goalkeepers.’