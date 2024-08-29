Ex-Portsmouth star set for Deadline Day club exit from Championship rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Blues man has been linked with a move to League One

Former Pompey striker Michael Smith is predicted to be on the move on deadline day with his future at Sheffield Wednesday said to be up in the air.

Smith first arrived at Fratton Park on a loan deal from Swindon Town in January 2016. The move was subsequently made permanent in the following transfer window for an undisclosed fee and one of his shining moments for the Blues came in an EFL Trophy tie where he scored a hat-trick against Yeovil Town. He would go on to score ten goals in 37 matches for Pompey.

His time on the south coast was cut short, however, as he was soon sent back out on loan to Northampton Town before signing with Bury in August 2017. Smith then signed with Rotherham United before joining the Owls in June 2022, coincidentally making his debut for the club against Pompey.

The 32-year-old has scored 22 goals in 72 League matches but reports have since indicated that his time at Hillsborough may soon be over and it appears unlikely Smith will continue to be with the Owls for their clash against Pompey on October 25.

It was suggested earlier in the window by The Star that Wrexham were among the clubs keen to take on the ex-Pompey man and while discussions are believed to have continued, the clubs are said to be some way off from reaching an agreement.

Speaking ahead of the Owls’ clash against Middlesbrough this Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday’s head coach Danny Rohl confirmed that Smith has still been training with the club but did hint that the chances of the former Blue being allowed to leave the club remained open.

“He trained with us today and he will train tomorrow with us, I think so,” Rohl confirmed. “I know it is for you always interesting, but we have to look at the next day and until the end of the window - if something happens, if not.

“For me it is more important that I make the focus on my players here. Until now Michael Smith is here, we know where we are. I spoke with him after the training again and I have my focus.

“My focus is Millwall now, of course we have the next 24 hours and we may have decisions to make or not, but to have rumours and try (to answer them), no. We will see tomorrow at 11 o'clock at where we are and then we can look back at feedback on the transfer window. But not today.”

If Smith were to head out to Wrexham, he would join fellow ex-Pompey star Andy Cannon who, after two seasons at Fratton Park between 2019-2021, has been with the Welsh side since 2022.