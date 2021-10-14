Alfie Stanley made his Pompey debut in November 2020 against West Ham under-21s, yet was released at the season's end. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

The former Mayfield School pupil left Fratton Park in the summer after two first-team outings.

Following trial spells at several clubs, he last month joined Southern League Premier South side Dorchester Town.

And, on Tuesday night, the striker became the first player in almost two years to register a hat-trick for the non-leaguers.

The diminutive striker plundered all of his goals in the second half as managerless Dorchester claimed a much-needed 3-2 victory at Tiverton Town.

The Magpies had failed to score in any of Stanley’s previous three outings, yet the 19-year-old was in devastating form at Ladysmead.

The first was from the penalty spot, representing his maiden goal for the club, while seven minutes later added to his tally with a free-kick into the top corner.

His hat-trick was completed on 85 minutes with a special goal.

Noticing the Tiverton keeper off his line, Stanley lobbed him from around the halfway line, some 50 yards out, to bring up his landmark in style.

A crowd of 325 were present for the moment as Dorchester climbed four points above the relegation zone, albeit remaining in 19th.

Undoubtedly Stanley has a point to prove following his Pompey release in the summer after negotiations over a new deal collapsed.

Having emerged through the Academy, he made two appearances in the Blues’ EFL Trophy campaign last term.

Then, with mounting injuries, he was drafted into Danny Cowley’s first-team squad towards the end of the season.

However, despite being on the bench for six consecutive matches, the lifelong Pompey supporter was never called upon.

At the season’s end he was let go by the Blues, along with fellow Academy graduates Harry Kavanagh, Harvey Rew, Charlie Bell, Eoin Teggart, Gerard Storey and Taylor Seymour.

Kavanagh and Rew are now at Gosport, while Bell and another ex-Academy player, Harrison Brook, are turning out for Bognor.

Teggart (Portadown) and Storey (Derry) have returned to Ireland, while keeper Seymour is with Burgess Hill.

