Former Pompey target Herbie Kane could depart Liverpool next month, reports suggest.

According to Goal, the Champions League holders would consider allowing the midfielder leaving on a permanent basis, although a loan move seems more likely.

The Blues were monitoring Kane during the summer after the Premier League and Championship transfer window closed.

It came after the former England under-17 international’s highly impressive stint on loan at Doncaster last season. He scored seven goals in 49 appearances as Rovers suffered League One play-off semi-final defeat to Charlton.

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had a change of heart and kept Kane at Anfield for their Carabao Cup campaign.

Liverpool exited the competition on Wednesday following a 5-0 quarter-final loss at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Herbie Kane in action during Liverpool's Carabao Cup loss at Aston Villa on Tuesday. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Reds were forced to field a youthful side as their first-team squad was in Qatar for the Club World Cup – in which they were crowned winners following a 1-0 success over Flamengo last night.

Kane featured for a total of 98 minutes in two Carabao Cup games and they represent his only appearances for Klopp’s side this term.

He’s been confined to under-23 football the rest of the time.

Now Goal report Liverpool are ready to grant Kane an exit when the January transfer window opens.

However, Championship duo Hull and Charlton are supposedly among the potential suitors.

League One rivals Peterborough have too be linked with the 21-year-old.