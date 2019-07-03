Former Pompey target Lawrence Shankland is poised to join Dundee United.

Reports in Scotland suggest the striker will complete his move to Tannadice Park tomorrow.

The prolific Scotsman was under consideration by Kenny Jackett during his search for reinforcements up front.

League One rivals Sunderland were also rumoured to be interested in the man who bagged 34 goals from 41 appearances for Ayr United in the Scottish Championship last term.

But according to The Courier, Robbie Neilson’s Dundee have agreed terms with the 23-year-old and the deal is subject to a medical.

Jackett has bolstered his striking options by signing Ellis Harrison from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee – believed to be around £450,000.

The Pompey boss has also said he still wants to recruit an attacking midfielder but one of his current options will first have to leave Fratton Park.