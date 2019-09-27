Have your say

Former Pompey triallist James Meredith has found himself a permanent home.

The left-back has penned a one-year deal with Perth Glory in his native Australia.

Meredith departed Millwall by mutual consent just days before the 2019-20 season started.

Following his departure, he spent several weeks trying to win a contract at Fratton Park.

He trained with the Blues at their Roko training base but Kenny Jackett opted against offering the 31-year-old a contract.

Now he’s returned Down Under and joined Perth.

Meredith told the club’s website: ‘The boss (Tony Popovic) sold it to me.

‘I really liked the way he talked about his plans for the future of the club and when I looked at the squad list, I know it's a strong group of players.

‘We're looking to become champions. The club did so well to finish top last season, so we'll be aiming for that again and I can't wait to be a part of that campaign.’