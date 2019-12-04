Ex-Portsmouth youth product linked with BIG Premier League move as Queens Park Rangers eye Ipswich Town man - League One and Two gossip

It’s December, which means the January transfer window is just around the corner.

Kilmarnock and Southend are plotting to sign highly-rated Walsall winger Wes McDonald on a free transfer in January. (Football Insider)

Championship side Queens Park Rangers are eyeing a swoop for Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden. (Various)

Accrington Stanley midfielder Lewis Doyle has joined Curzon Ashton on loan. (Various)

Gillingham youngster Henry Woods has joined non-league side Concord Rangers for a second spell. (Kent Online)

Middlesbrough are reportedly battling Ipswich Town and Preston North End for Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell (Football Insider)

Former Portsmouth youth product Jed Wallace has been linked with big-money move to Aston Villa. (The News)

A decision on Sunderland player Ethan Robson, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is expected in the near future. (Sunderland Echo)

Free agent Victor Anichebe has claimed he rejected various contract offers from Doncaster Rovers during his time training with the club. (Doncaster Free Press)