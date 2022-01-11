And one topic in particular has dominated discussions…

While the five changes from Friday’s Papa John’s Trophy victory over Exeter has also lifted spirits.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Record-breaking Ronan Curtis, Robertson, Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, and Louis Thompson all come into the side at Abbey Stadium.

Here’s how Pompey fans reacted on Twitter following the team-news announcement.

@BigGreggerr: That line up is so incredibly attractive my word

@DanLewis1999: OH MY ROBERTSON’S BACKKKKKKKK

Pompey skipper Clark Robertson returns from injury against Cambridge tonight. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@Tess_PFC_1999: So good to see Robertson back

@lewieboy: Get in!!! Welcome back captain!!

@MattPennyPFC: Wemblleeeeyyyyyyy.. what a team

@__TomWatson: What a starting XI!

@MarkRoser9: Why ain't brown getting a run out I know was injured but been back a few games now ? Pleased as Clark back though

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron