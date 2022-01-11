'Ex-Rotherham man is BACK' ... Welcome back captain ... Wembley bound!' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to Danny Cowley's team news at Cambridge
Pompey fans have been reacting to Danny Cowley’s team news for tonight’s clash with Cambridge.
And one topic in particular has dominated discussions…
The long-awaited return of Clark Robertson following his prolonged injury lay-off has pleased the Fratton faithful.
While the five changes from Friday’s Papa John’s Trophy victory over Exeter has also lifted spirits.
Record-breaking Ronan Curtis, Robertson, Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, and Louis Thompson all come into the side at Abbey Stadium.
Here’s how Pompey fans reacted on Twitter following the team-news announcement.
@BigGreggerr: That line up is so incredibly attractive my word
@DanLewis1999: OH MY ROBERTSON’S BACKKKKKKKK
@Tess_PFC_1999: So good to see Robertson back
@lewieboy: Get in!!! Welcome back captain!!
@MattPennyPFC: Wemblleeeeyyyyyyy.. what a team
@__TomWatson: What a starting XI!
@MarkRoser9: Why ain't brown getting a run out I know was injured but been back a few games now ? Pleased as Clark back though
