George Hirst has returned to Pompey's side following a sickness bug. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

But fellow sickness bug victim Joe Morrell continues to miss out as Danny Cowley makes two changes to the side which lost to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Hirst started his career at the Owls and is the son of club legend David – and ironically lines-up against the South Yorkshire club.

The loanee and Ronan Curtis come into the side for last weekend’s goalscorer Ellis Harrison and winger Michael Jacobs.

While Harrison drops to the bench, there’s no place in the 18-man squad for Jacobs, presumably on the basis of either illness or injury considering the youthful look of the substitutes.

Among Cowley’s seven-man bench are Harry Jewitt-White, Harvey Hughes and Dan Gifford, plus Gassan Ahadme.

The Blues are seeking a fifth straight League One victory this season as they face Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since April 2003.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Ogilvie, Williams, Romeo, Azeez, Hackett, Harness, Curtis, Hirst.

Subs: Bass, Hughes, Jewitt-White, Ahadme, Marquis, Harrison, Gifford.

