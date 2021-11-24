Ex-Wolves, Derby County and Wigan Athletic winger gives his version of events over collapsed Ipswich Town move from Portsmouth

And the winger has told of the open dialogue he’s maintaining with Danny Cowley as his Pompey future remains up in the air.

Jacobs’ time at Fratton Park remains the subject of speculation, with the winger spending this season on the fringes of the first-team picture.

That was until his recall against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday which was marked with a goal, before the 30-year-old returned to the bench at Lincoln last night.

Jacobs’ time at PO4 looked to be at a close last August when he appeared to be on the brink of a move to Portman Road.

That switch hit the buffers, however, after a successful medical as Paul Cook turned his attention to West Brom’s Kyle Edwards, with the manner in which events unfolded drawing criticism from Cowley.

Now Jacobs has given his version of events over what happened for the first time.

And there was no lingering resentment from the winger, as he thanked the Pompey head coach for his ongoing handling of his situation.

Jacobs said: ‘To be fair, the gaffer’s always been open in terms of dialogue.

‘There was the Ipswich stuff which was obviously in the media.

‘It was an open conversation.

‘It was a bit of a car crash, to be honest.

‘But the manager was the first person to ring me and get me back involved.

‘I introduced myself as Michael Jacobs from Ipswich when I came back. I had to do something to break the ice!

‘All the lads were sound with me. They just said I went to Suffolk for the weekend.

‘You see these things happen on deadline day and you think they will never happen to you. It was just one of those things.’

