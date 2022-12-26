Exeter 0-0 Portsmouth LIVE: Dale has second half goal ruled out as they eye breakthrough
Pompey make the Boxing Day trip to Exeter as they return to League One.
Three points will on top of Danny Cowley’s Christmas wish list, with his side without a win in their previous six league games.
The Blues’ poor run of form has seen them slip to 10th in the table and now sit five points off the top six.
Standing in their way this afternoon is newly-promoted Exeter who’ve had a fine start to life in League One, with Gary Caldwell’s men 13th in the standings.
The Pompey boss is hopeful Louis Thompson and Zak Swanson will be fit again and could be in contention for a return to the squad in Devon.
You can follow all the festive action with build-up, team news, video and more before live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE: Exeter v Pompey
Key Events
- Pompey make Boxing Day trip to Devon.
- Hume hits bar in Blues’ best first half effort
- Pigott starts and is one of three changes.
Cowley is fuming on the touchline, Pigott appeared to be whipped to the floor but the referee waved it away. Exeter keep the ball and Hartridge, in space, fires an effort just wide of Griffiths’ goal.
Pompey fans to our left are calling for some changes. 20 minutes to go, is it time for Cowley to roll the dice.
Hackett battles well down the right and wins a corner. Pompey have to put some of these chances away.
Brown picks the ball up on the right and tries to put in a cross but it’s straight at Griffiths and he takes his time on the clearance.
Blackman again to the rescue for the hosts. He gets down low to deny Hackett, who skipped a number of challenges to hit an effort. Pompey should be leading this.