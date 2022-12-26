Exeter v Portsmouth LIVE: Updates, build-up, team news from Blues’ Boxing Day trip to St James Park
Pompey make the Boxing Day trip to Exeter as they return to League One.
Three points will on top of Danny Cowley’s Christmas wish list, with his side without a win in their previous six league games.
The Blues’ poor run of form has seen them slip to 10th in the table and now sit five points off the top six.
Standing in their way this afternoon is newly-promoted Exeter who’ve had a fine start to life in League One, with Gary Caldwell’s men 13th in the standings.
The Pompey boss is hopeful Louis Thompson and Zak Swanson will be fit again and could be in contention for a return to the squad in Devon.
You can follow all the festive action with build-up, team news, video and more before live commentary from 3pm.
Here’s how we believe Pompey will line-up.
Griffiths, Swanson, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Dale, Pack, Morrell, Curtis, Bishop, Scarlett.
Pompey are yet to win a league game in their mint third kit. Today they’re in their third kit, can they change their fortunes this afternoon?
Pompey’s trip to Exeter could see Zak Swanson make his return from injury.
The right-back has been missing for the past month with a stomach muscle injury but has featured in training and faces a fitness call to determine his availability.
There is hope Louis Thompson could return to the match-day squad for the first time since August.
The central midfielder has been sidelined for four months with a broken leg after being stretchered off against Bristol Rovers.
He returned to full training two weeks ago and is close to completing his long-awaited comeback.
