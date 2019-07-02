Matt Clarke’s leadership qualities shown at Pompey will hold him in good stead in the Premier League.

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes the experience of operating at a club of the Blues’ stature will serve Clarke well in the top flight.

Clarke’s move to the Seagulls for a fee of £4m potentially rising to £5m was finally completed last month.

Potter followed the 22-year-old’s progress closely at Fratton Park and saw character traits beyond the defender’s years.

He told brightonandhovealbion.com: ‘Matt has played a really big role, with the demands of a big club in League One, trying to get out of the league.

‘He's been their captain, so from a personality perspective he’s played a huge role there considering his age. He's coming to take the next step.

‘We want to try to help him with that in an area where we've got a lot of competition anyway. We are really looking forward to working with him.’