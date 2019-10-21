Have your say

The magic of the FA cup is about to return.

Expect underdogs, cup upsets and fierce rivalries galore as England’s main cup competition gets underway.

The first round of the FA cup will be played over the weekend starting Friday, November 8

But before the games can be played, the draw has to be made.

Here’s all fans need to know about the FA Cup first round draw:

When is it?

The draw will take place from 7.10pm tonight – with the games then taking place over the weekend of November 8.

Will it be televised?

Yes it will be shown on BBC Two/ Two HD from 7pm and is broadcast live from Maldon & Tiptree, with Karen Carney and Jermaine Beckford doing the draw.

Which teams are in it?

47 teams from League One and League Two will be in the draw – including Pompey.

They will be joined by 32 non-league clubs who made it through the competition’s fourth qualifying round.

What ball number are Portsmouth?

The number you need to keep an eye out for tonight is ball 35.

Here are all of the ball numbers for the draw:

- 1 – Accrington Stanley

- 2 – AFC Wimbledon

- 3 – Blackpool

- 4 – Bolton Wanderers

- 5 – Bradford City

- 6 – Bristol Rovers

- 7 – Burton Albion

- 8 – Cambridge United

- 9 – Carlisle United

- 10 – Cheltenham Town

- 11 – Colchester United

- 12 – Coventry City

- 13 – Crawley Town

- 14 – Crewe Alexandra

- 15 – Doncaster Rovers

- 16 – Exeter City

- 17 – Fleetwood Town

- 18 – Forest Green Rovers

- 19 – Gillingham

- 20 – Grimsby Town

- 21 – Ipswich Town

- 22 – Leyton Orient

- 23 – Lincoln City

- 24 – Macclesfield Town

- 25 – Mansfield Town

- 26 – Milton Keynes Dons

- 27 - Morecambe

- 28 – Newport County

- 29 – Northampton Town

- 30 – Oldham Athletic

- 31 – Oxford United

- 32 – Peterborough United

- 33 – Plymouth Argyle

- 34 – Port Vale

- 35 – Pompey

- 36 – Rochdale

- 37 – Rotherham United

- 38 – Salford City

- 39 – Scunthorpe United

- 40 – Shrewsbury Town

- 41 – Southend United

- 42 – Stevenage

- 43 – Sunderland

- 44 – Swindon Town

- 45 – Tranmere Rovers

- 46 – Walsall

- 47 – Wycombe Wanderers

- 48 – Boston United

- 49 – Gateshead

- 50 – Solihull Moors

- 51 – Whitby Town or Stourbridge

- 52 – Hartlepool United

- 53 – Nantwich Town

- 54 – Chorley

- 55 – Altrincham

- 56 – Darlington

- 57 – York City

- 58 – Notts County

- 59 – Chesterfield or Wrexham

- 60 – Harrogate Town

- 61 – AFC Fylde

- 62 – Chippenham Town

- 63 – Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town

- 64 – Dulwich Hamlet

- 65 – Ebbsfleet Town or Woking

- 66 – Welling United or Eastleigh

- 67 – Bromley

- 68 – Maidstone United

- 69 – Maidenhead United or Wealdstone

- 70 – Oxford City

- 71 – Chichester City

- 72 – Hayes & Yeading United or Poole Town

- 73 – Maldon & Tiptree

- 74 – Potters Bar Town or Barnet

- 75 – Torquay United

- 76 – Sutton United or Billericay Town

- 77 – Dover Athletic

- 78 – Kingstonian

- 79 – Carshalton Athletic

Why is there an odd number of balls?

Because of Bury’s expulsion from the EFL they are not featured in the draw for the first round, which means that there is an odd number of teams in the draw.

The team which is the last one to be left in the hat will get a bye to the second round.

This club will also receive the prize fund payment applicable for the First Round Proper.

What prize money is available?

Teams who win their first round FA Cup draw will pocket £36,000 in prize money from the FA prize fund.

