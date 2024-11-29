The FA Cup hasn’t been on the Pompey agenda so far during the 2024-25 season.

The Blues’ promotion back to the Championship at the end of last season meant their new-found loftier status came with a bye straight to the third round - something the Fratton Park outfit haven’t enjoyed since their last second-tier appearance back in 2011-12.

But with the famous old competition entering its second-round stage this weekend, Pompey know an additional fixture is set to drop into their already packed calendar very, very soon.

The Blues’ schedule is, of course, already undergoing a bit of a rewrite following the cancellation of their Championship games against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall respectively. Meanwhile, with their second-tier ranking their main priority this term, the Cup could understandably be seen as something of a distraction the longer bottom-placed Pompey remain in the lower reaches of the division alongside the likes of QPR, Hull and Cardiff.

Nevertheless, it’s coming up to that time of the year again when giant killings are in demand following the introduction of Premier League and Championship sides, and attention turns to the so-called bigger clubs’ commitment to the competition.

Pompey have won 15 of the 29 Cup games they’ve played since finishing runners-up to Chelsea in 2011. The two-times winners of the competition’s best run since came during the 2019-20 season when they were stopped in the fifth round by Arsenal.

But in eight of the past 14 campaigns, the Blues have been knocked out at the first attempt - thus ending their involvement at the earliest opportunity.

It will be interesting to see how they fare this term - and what stance is taken by Mousinho. In the meantime, here’s all you need to know ahead of the forthcoming third-round draw.

When is the third-round draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 2, between 7pm & 7.30pm.

Can I follow the draw live?

The Cup draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two, with Kelly Somers presenting. It will also be available on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. Details will also be provided via portsmouth.co.uk

What is Pompey’s ball number for the draw?

The Blues will be ball number 31 in the draw.

When will third-round games be played?

Third-round ties will be played over the second weekend of January. Games are expected to be played across the dates of January 10-13.

Pompey stand to pocket £115,000 if they win their third-round fixture.