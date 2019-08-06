Pompey fans were left impressed by Pompey’s showing as the Blues dumped Birmingham out of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Ellis Harrison (2) and Ben Close saw Kenny Jackett’s men book their place in the second round of the competition for the first time in four seasons.

Summer arrival Harrison was named man of the match after his two goals on his full debut, while Close staked his claim to start against Tranmere on Saturday after sitting out the opening-day defeat against Shrewsbury.

Here’s what fans on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News had to say about the performance…

Mel Clarke: That was a fabulous performance tonight from the lads. I’m liking the new players as well.

Shawn Woodward: Well done Blues. See that’s what we can do when we play to feet.

Ben Close is congratulated by Lee Brown following his strike against Birmingham Picture: Robin Jones

Spencer Calvert: Great game and atmosphere was electric bring on sat.

Rob Emery: Better performance than Saturday, that said, Brum played an inexperienced side.

Sued D'Nim: Good grief, I am still rubbing my eyes, did I really see a game where we didn’t use the hoof ball? Maybe, just maybe it contributed to a good performance and a deserved win. Jacket perhaps had an aberration hopefully it will continue!!

Gary Magee: Close, Cannon, Harrison all positive attacking players. Makes a massive difference.

Mat Chalke: Hard to leave Close out, not to mention Harrison. Oh to be paid the big bucks to be the manager.

Bodes well after Saturday's performance...all you can do is ask for improvement...well done lads.

Matt Marsh: Some good football played tonight. The new lads look alright and nice to see Andy Cannon get 90 under his belt.

Adrian Gough: My only comment is Ben Close has to start on Saturday!

Karen Drew: Well done Pompey fantastic game blue army