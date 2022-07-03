Here’s how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw the performances from Danny Cowley’s senior players at Gosport.
1. Josh Gould - 5
Would have been disappointed to be beaten from 25 yards for goal and looked uncomfortable. Failed to impress.
Photo: Naomi Baker
2. Kieran Freeman - 5
Mixed bag of passing and caught out of position at times.
Photo: Graham Hunt
3. Sean Raggett - 6
Normal sturdy stuff, looked comfortable and in good condition after summer break
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Clark Robertson - 6
Stepped out of defence well but one ropey backpass played his keeper into trouble
Photo: Jason Brown