Pompey faced Gosport this afternoon at Privett Park.

Failed to impress… somehow missed golden chance…central to Portsmouth's best play - Jordan Cross’ first-half ratings from Gosport clash

The ratings are in from the first half at Privett Park today.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:13 pm

Here’s how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw the performances from Danny Cowley’s senior players at Gosport.

1. Josh Gould - 5

Would have been disappointed to be beaten from 25 yards for goal and looked uncomfortable. Failed to impress.

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

2. Kieran Freeman - 5

Mixed bag of passing and caught out of position at times.

Photo: Graham Hunt

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 6

Normal sturdy stuff, looked comfortable and in good condition after summer break

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

4. Clark Robertson - 6

Stepped out of defence well but one ropey backpass played his keeper into trouble

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
GosportPortsmouthPrivett ParkDanny CowleyPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3