Two familiar Pompey faces will do battle for a place in the Premier League today.

Aston Villa meet Derby County in the Championship play-off final at Wembley (3pm).

And Blues fans will hold an interest in the richest game in football.

Andre Green and Mason Mount are set to go head-to-head at the national stadium.

Green spent the first half of this season on loan at Fratton Park.

The 20-year-old scored five goals in 12 appearances during the first half of the campaign.

However, he struggled for regular minutes during the League One promotion push – mainly because of the superb form of wide men Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe.

Green was recalled by Villa boss Dean Smith in January and has netted once in 16 appearances.

Mount, meanwhile, looks almost certain to start for Derby.

The 20-year-old is from the PO area, having went to school at Purbrook Park.

Mount has been at Chelsea since he was six, although he did spend some time at the Blues as a youngster.

He's never forgotten his roots, though, revealing he snubbed Southampton because of his upbringing.

Mount has scored 11 times in 43 games for Frank Lampard’s side on loan from Stamford Bridge – including in the Rams’ dramatic 4-2 play-off second-leg win at Leeds.