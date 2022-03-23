Now Jimmy Ball has been appointed as boss at AFC Totton as he continues to carve out a career in management like his father.

Although needing little introduction, Alan Ball was Pompey boss for 320 games spanning two spells, leading them into the top flight in 1986-87.

He also represented Southampton 234 times as a player, while managed them for 18 months in-between his Fratton Park spells.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Son Jimmy, once on Pompey’s books as an apprentice, was this week named as boss of fifth-placed Southern League Division One South side Totton.

It represents a return to the area to the work, having recently been assistant manager at Stevenage and caretaker boss at Forest Green.

Indeed, Ball led Rovers into the League Two play-offs last season after stepping up as under-18s coach to become interim manager following the sacking of Mark Cooper.

That saw him follow in the footsteps of granddad Alan Ball senior, and his father in managing in the Football League.

Jimmy Ball, son of ex-Pompey manager Alan, has taken over at AFC Totton following spells at Forest Green Rovers (pictured) and Stevenage. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

However, Forest Green lost over two legs to Newport in the semi-finals, while he would leave the club in September.

Ball then joined Paul Tisdale at League Two Stevenage in September, serving as his assistant until the manager’s dismissal last week.

Now he has arrived at Totton, replacing former Moneyfields and Horndean player Dan Sackman who departed following last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Bristol Manor Farm.

Speaking to AFC Totton TV, Ball said: ‘I am really excited, mostly about the project, about the future and what we can hopefully build at this club.’

Alan Ball on his second stint as Pompey manager in January 1998

Ball’s first game in charge will be against Bideford AFC at the Snows Stadium on Saturday.

Alan Ball stepped up as reserve and youth team coach to become caretaker Pompey boss in May 1984, following Bobby Campbell’s dismissal.

That summer he was appointed permanently and, in his third full season, returned the Blues to the top flight in May 1986 after falling agonisingly short in the previous two campaigns.

He was sacked in January 1989 following four years and eight months as boss, with John Gregory taking over.

Ball would return to Pompey in January 1998, this time for a 22-month spell, before becoming the first managerial casualty of the Milan Mandaric era and replaced by Tony Pulis.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron