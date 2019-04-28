Have your say

Northumbria Police confirmed a Pompey fan was arrested after a flare was thrown during yesterday’s 1-1 League One draw at Sunderland.

The flare landed among a section of the Black Cats’ supporters in the first half after being thrown from the away end at the Stadium of Light.

It forced a brief delay before referee Craig Pawson restarted the fixture.

And Northumbria Police made an arrest following the incident.

A tweet read: ‘A flare has been discharged within the away section of the Stadium of Light.

‘The offender has been identified, located and swiftly arrested by officers from Northumbria police.

‘Behaviour like this will not be tolerated within stadiums.’

Supporters were left angered by the incident.

Taking to social media after the flare was thrown, fans posted the following:

@Fletchayy – Had good opinions of Pompey fans before the game until they chucked a flare onto our fans midway through the first half.

However the father and daughter who we’ve just gave a lift to the station changed that again.

Lovely people, the few spoil it for the many unfortunately.

@Buntingfootball – The Portsmouth fans who threw the flare in the home end should honestly be ashamed of themselves #SAFC #Pompey

@waldron1994 – Majority of Portsmouth fans have made the atmosphere great.

One Pompey fan chucking a flare into a crowd full women and children has turned the atmosphere toxic. #SAFC #Pompey