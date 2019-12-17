Fans have been calling on Pompey to rename a Fratton Park stand after John Jenkins.
The D-Day veteran died aged 100 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
He was a former boardroom steward and continued to be a familiar face at PO4 when he stepped down from the role.
Jenkins was a much-loved figure in the city and at Pompey, while he witnessed both the FA Cup triumphs in 1939 and 2008.
Members of the Fratton faithful have been paying tribute and believe his legacy should be continued by naming the South Stand after him.
Here's what supporters have been saying on Twitter…
@andysmithpfc
RIP JOHN JENKINS
you loved the greatest city in the world and Portsmouth loved you back. @moore_johnny @eric_eisner @Michael_Eisner Maybe we could rename the south stand in honour of one of Pompeys true heroes
@FourOneTwice
John Jenkins Stand needs to happen now! What a legend this man was
@KeeranPFC
south stand MUST be renamed the John Jenkins MBE stand.
@simon_a_hill
Heart-breaking news. Totally agree with the call to rename the South Stand after John, that would be a fitting tribute.
@geowills_
Every tweet I agree with. South Stand should and MUST be renamed the John Jenkins MBE Stand. Rest In Peace John!
@JHAinsworth1
RIP John. True hero. Rename a stand after him please @Pompey
@PompeyViking62
*A few months from now*
“Pompey are proud to unveil the renaming of the South Stand to the John Jenkins MBE Stand”
@ollygrand__
What a guy, absolutely deserves a stand in his name
@jackhancock20
Surely you’ve gotta name the south stand or Milton end after him