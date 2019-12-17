Have your say

Fans have been calling on Pompey to rename a Fratton Park stand after John Jenkins.

The D-Day veteran died aged 100 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was a former boardroom steward and continued to be a familiar face at PO4 when he stepped down from the role.

Jenkins was a much-loved figure in the city and at Pompey, while he witnessed both the FA Cup triumphs in 1939 and 2008.

Members of the Fratton faithful have been paying tribute and believe his legacy should be continued by naming the South Stand after him.

Here's what supporters have been saying on Twitter…

Fans have called on Pompey to name a Fratton Park stand after John Jenkins MBE. Picture: Joe Pepler

@andysmithpfc

RIP JOHN JENKINS

you loved the greatest city in the world and Portsmouth loved you back. @moore_johnny @eric_eisner @Michael_Eisner Maybe we could rename the south stand in honour of one of Pompeys true heroes

@FourOneTwice

John Jenkins Stand needs to happen now! What a legend this man was

@KeeranPFC

south stand MUST be renamed the John Jenkins MBE stand.

@simon_a_hill

Heart-breaking news. Totally agree with the call to rename the South Stand after John, that would be a fitting tribute.

@geowills_

Every tweet I agree with. South Stand should and MUST be renamed the John Jenkins MBE Stand. Rest In Peace John!

@JHAinsworth1

RIP John. True hero. Rename a stand after him please @Pompey

@PompeyViking62

*A few months from now*

“Pompey are proud to unveil the renaming of the South Stand to the John Jenkins MBE Stand”

@ollygrand__

What a guy, absolutely deserves a stand in his name

@jackhancock20

Surely you’ve gotta name the south stand or Milton end after him