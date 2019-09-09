Have your say

Pompey have reported encouraging first-day ticket sales for the south-coast derby.

Season-ticket holders were today handed the opportunity to reserve their seats for the September 24 Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.

Joel Ward netted in the 1-1 December 2011 draw between Pompey and Southampton - the last time the rivals met at Fratton Park. Picture: PA Wire/Press Association Images

It represents the fierce rivals’ first encounter since the David Norris-inspired 2-2 draw at St Mary’s in April 2012.

And business has today been brisk, with the rain not deterring those queuing up at Pompey's Anson Road ticket office to get their ticket.

Those with season tickets have until 5pm on Wednesday (September 11) to claim their seat, before the club moves onto the next stage of ticket sales.

From 9am on Thursday (September 12), members and former shareholders with a previous purchase history will then have the opportunity to book their seat.

Subject to availability, the remaining tickets will then go on sale to any supporter with a previous purchase history. That will begin from 9am on Friday, September 13.

The club have stressed there are restrictions of one ticket per person, while previous purchase history covers the 2017-18 season onwards.

Southampton last visited Fratton Park in December 2011, when the sides met in the Championship.

Joel Ward headed home an 84th-minute leveller to seal a 1-1 draw for Michael Appleton’s team, who were undefeated against their rivals during both matches in that relegation campaign.

Tickets can be obtained by visiting the Anson Road ticket office, calling Ticketmaster on 0844 847 1898 or clicking on www.eticketing.co.uk/pompeyfc/