Fans share same sentiment as Portsmouth pull off coup to beat Hull, Derby and Huddersfield to Ryan Tunnicliffe
Pompey fans had to be patient for Danny Cowley's overhaul to begin.
But the head coach's recruitment drive is now fully under way – and the Fratton faithful couldn't be happier.
This week saw Clark Robertson and Shaun Williams signed by the Blues on free transfers from Rotherham and Milllwall respectively.
And Cowley's now added another player with Championship experience under his belt in Ryan Tunnicliffe.
Tunnicliffe helped the Hatters to the League One crown in 2019 and then ensured the Kenilworth Road side established themselves in the Championship in the past two campaigns.
However, Cowley's persuaded the ex-Manchester United man to drop back down to the third tier, despite being linked with the likes of Hull and Derby.
And judging by how Blues supporters have reacted on social media, they couldn’t be happier with the news.
Here’s what they’ve been saying…
Gary Butcher via Facebook
Another freebie too
Centre half upgrade
Midfield upgrade
More to come but so far very happy with those we've brought in
Will Harrison
Excellent player very happy
Steve Ingram
Good signing looking forward to this season
Mark Matthews
Good signing could just be what Marquis needs!
Norman Trotter
What a fantastic signing
@pompey183 via Twitter
Very good signing some nice technical ability in the middle looking stronger than Naylor Close already
@Llawllim41
Good signing. I liked him at Millwall. Tough tackler and throws himself about a bit. Would be good next to Williams.
@keariss
This is an absolute massive signing in my eyes. Fair play to the Cowleys #pup #pompey #titleshot
@Scott58718282
Starting to get some good names through the door! Now I’m starting to look forward to the new season!
@Sam_Oliver_629
Oooo that’s wasn’t fully expected but fully rate that
@Captain_Outram
The wait for signings has been worth it!
@coops98436748
What a signing buzzing with that
MajorRaverMatt
Very good player and great signing, championship player playing in League 1.
@RoryJacobsYe
Finally someone who is coming from the championship and has played for big clubs
@lukehookings
This is a top signing for this level, very happy with this, 3 in so far this week and things are starting to look on the up