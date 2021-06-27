But the head coach's recruitment drive is now fully under way – and the Fratton faithful couldn't be happier.

This week saw Clark Robertson and Shaun Williams signed by the Blues on free transfers from Rotherham and Milllwall respectively.

And Cowley's now added another player with Championship experience under his belt in Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tunnicliffe helped the Hatters to the League One crown in 2019 and then ensured the Kenilworth Road side established themselves in the Championship in the past two campaigns.

However, Cowley's persuaded the ex-Manchester United man to drop back down to the third tier, despite being linked with the likes of Hull and Derby.

And judging by how Blues supporters have reacted on social media, they couldn’t be happier with the news.

Pompey signing Ryan Tunnicliffe talks to Manchester United's Harry Maguire after Luton's Carabao Cup defeat to the Premier League side last season. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Here’s what they’ve been saying…

Gary Butcher via Facebook

Another freebie too

Centre half upgrade

Midfield upgrade

More to come but so far very happy with those we've brought in

Will Harrison

Excellent player very happy

Steve Ingram

Good signing looking forward to this season

Mark Matthews

Good signing could just be what Marquis needs!

Norman Trotter

What a fantastic signing

@pompey183 via Twitter

Very good signing some nice technical ability in the middle looking stronger than Naylor Close already

@Llawllim41

Good signing. I liked him at Millwall. Tough tackler and throws himself about a bit. Would be good next to Williams.

@keariss

This is an absolute massive signing in my eyes. Fair play to the Cowleys #pup #pompey #titleshot

@Scott58718282

Starting to get some good names through the door! Now I’m starting to look forward to the new season!

@Sam_Oliver_629

Oooo that’s wasn’t fully expected but fully rate that

@Captain_Outram

The wait for signings has been worth it!

@coops98436748

What a signing buzzing with that

MajorRaverMatt

Very good player and great signing, championship player playing in League 1.

@RoryJacobsYe

Finally someone who is coming from the championship and has played for big clubs

@lukehookings