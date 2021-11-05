Favourite Pompey defenders vote: Down to last eight - but Jimmy Dickinson is out
We're down to a heavyweight quarter-final line-up in the battle to be crowned your favourite Pompey defender of all-time.
But after Thursday's round of 16, there'll be no glory in this unofficial, unscienttific tournament for Jimmy Dickinson, Jason Pearce, Jack Whatmough, Andy Awford, Nadir Belhadj, Kit Symons, Sean Raggett or Gianluca Festa.
Going into the quarter-finals is a stellar group though: Matt Taylor, Arjan De Zeeuw, Sol Campbell, Ricardo Rocha, Matt Clarke, Noel Blake, Dejan Stefanovic and Linvoy Primus.
The quarter-final draw will be revealed in the Sports Mail and on this website on Sunday and these ties will be the subject of Twitter polls soon after that, with the semi-finals and final to follow later in the week. Follow @stevebone1 on Twitter to see the polls and vote.
In the last-16 round, more than 4,000 votes were cast, with each poll getting more than 500 cast.
Here's how the voting went:
Matt Taylor 63.2% beat Jimmy Dickinson 36.8%
Arjan De Zeeuw 87.2% beat Jason Pearce 12.8%
Sol Campbell 59.7% beat Jack Whatmough 40.3%
Ricardo Rocha 77.2% beat Andy Awford 22.8%
Matt Clarke 78.5% beat Nadir Belhadj 21.5%
Noel Blake 64.8% beat Sean Raggett 35.2%
Dejan Stefanovic 58.5% beat Kit Symons 41.5%
Linvoy Primus 95.4% beat Gianluca Festa 4.6%