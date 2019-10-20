Twitter would have been a no-go zone for manager Kenny Jackett this weekend, if he’s the sensitive type.

The under-fire Blues boss was the centre of attention among those members of the Fratton faithful who were keen to vent their frustrations on social media following the 1-0 defeat at Wimbledon.

And while many acknowledge that the manager is giving 100 per cent to the cause, the overwhelming feeling was a new man at the helm was needed.

Here’s a selection of the less scathing opinions shared on twitter...

@scottpompey

As a club what are we actually waiting for ?? Hoping it turns around ? How long do we wait ? Xmas ??February?? How long until we realise we’ve wasted yet another season ?? #pompey

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett walks off the pitch at Kingsmeadow

@ogaudion

Players need to take a portion of the blame as well. Easily enough chances to win that 3-0 #pompey

@RobaFett83

I’ve absolutely no doubt that Jacket is a decent person and gives 100% to his job and Portsmouth, but for the first time, I’m Tweeting that a change is needed. For one reason or another, it’s not working anymore. Time for someone else to take the reigns as Pompey manager.

@AlexMain84

Tuesday night will be ugly if we are playing similar to how we did against Gillingham and Bolton. Kenny seems a nice enough bloke, always happy to chat on training ground visits but he has reached his limits with us. Time to move on. #Pompey

@The_Lubberwort

I do feel bad for Kenny, because I genuinely like the bloke - I hope we don't give him stick in the future. However, I do think it is about time we got in someone new. Hopefully someone that plays good looking football, even if that means we only finish mid-table.

@CharleyShipp

Wimbledon looked the worst team I’ve seen this season and we still lost awful. The tactics and subs are still not right. The players need to stand up aswell #pompey

@jeffharris_665

Am I right in saying we’ve never won wearing the grey kit #Pompey

@Timmy2Gears

I've been a huge backer KJ, but now is the time for a change.

We're in danger of our season being over before Christmas.

It's time for a fresh approach & fresh ideas to get the very best out of our talented & under performing squad