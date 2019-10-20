Twitter would have been a no-go zone for manager Kenny Jackett this weekend, if he’s the sensitive type.
The under-fire Blues boss was the centre of attention among those members of the Fratton faithful who were keen to vent their frustrations on social media following the 1-0 defeat at Wimbledon.
And while many acknowledge that the manager is giving 100 per cent to the cause, the overwhelming feeling was a new man at the helm was needed.
Here’s a selection of the less scathing opinions shared on twitter...
@scottpompey
As a club what are we actually waiting for ?? Hoping it turns around ? How long do we wait ? Xmas ??February?? How long until we realise we’ve wasted yet another season ?? #pompey
@ogaudion
Players need to take a portion of the blame as well. Easily enough chances to win that 3-0 #pompey
@RobaFett83
I’ve absolutely no doubt that Jacket is a decent person and gives 100% to his job and Portsmouth, but for the first time, I’m Tweeting that a change is needed. For one reason or another, it’s not working anymore. Time for someone else to take the reigns as Pompey manager.
@AlexMain84
Tuesday night will be ugly if we are playing similar to how we did against Gillingham and Bolton. Kenny seems a nice enough bloke, always happy to chat on training ground visits but he has reached his limits with us. Time to move on. #Pompey
@The_Lubberwort
I do feel bad for Kenny, because I genuinely like the bloke - I hope we don't give him stick in the future. However, I do think it is about time we got in someone new. Hopefully someone that plays good looking football, even if that means we only finish mid-table.
@CharleyShipp
Wimbledon looked the worst team I’ve seen this season and we still lost awful. The tactics and subs are still not right. The players need to stand up aswell #pompey
@jeffharris_665
Am I right in saying we’ve never won wearing the grey kit #Pompey
@Timmy2Gears
I've been a huge backer KJ, but now is the time for a change.
We're in danger of our season being over before Christmas.
It's time for a fresh approach & fresh ideas to get the very best out of our talented & under performing squad