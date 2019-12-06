Have your say

Pompey fans have been reacting to news that Luke McGee will be allowed to leave in January.

Blues manager Kenny Jackett confirmed on Thursday he would sanction a move away for the now third-choice keeper – if a suitable approach was made.

McGee, who has made 55 appearances since his arrival from Spurs in the summer of 2017, was expected to leave during the close season.

But that never materialised, forcing the 24-year-old to watch the majority of games from the stands this term.

His last first-team appearance came more than a year ago, when he lined up for Pompey in their EFL Trophy win against Arsenal Under-21s.

The former Peterborough loanee was given a rare outing for the reserves against Aston Villa last week.

Pompey goalkeeper Luke McGee

But now he stands on the brink of a Fratton Park exit as he plays second fiddle to first-choice keeper Craig MacGillivray and his current deputy Alex Bass.

Here’s how a some Pompey fans reacted on social media following news of his ability to go in January...

Andy Whittle: Feel bad for Luke because he's a great keeper, but there's no danger of anyone displacing Craig from the throne.

Best keeper in the league.

@carlofooty: He displayed some very fine moments in goal for us... reactions were amazingly good but hard to compete with Big Mac given his experience and all round game attributes.

Keepers like him have a future - they are not ‘ten-a-penny’! He deserves a full-time job in a L1 team.

Connor Gilchrist: Well to be fair I can't remember the last time he played so if he wants to go let him and it'll give us more money.

@hazzaYT: Sad to see him go was a good keeper for us.

Steve Sheppard: Good league 1 keeper.

@ColwellMcgee: Luke McGee is Better than Big Mac all day long.

@FourOneTwice: Feel sorry for him.

Peter Loten: Sorry to see him go, but it's only fair.

cath absolom@abbygal64: Sadly, think it's been inevitable for quite a while.

He didn't become a bad player overnight, so not sure what's gone wrong!

So Good Luck & best wishes for the future. And hope everything goes well. As you'll be really missed!

Marcus Dovahkiin Deakins: Been on the cards for a while now.

Doug McFlug: Shame. A damned good keeper so not sure what went wrong!