‘Feels like a loss... all I want for Christmas 2 strikers’ - Portsmouth fans react to 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Cowley’s side extended their unbeaten league run to eight games following a goalless draw against their promotion rivals.

The south-coast side edged the game, creating the better chances but were denied by keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Massimo Luongo was shown a straight red card in the 68th minute but the Blues couldn't beat the valiant 10 men.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a mixed opinion at the full-time whistle as some fans questioned Pompey’s inability to break the visitors down but most were resigned to the fact that it was a positive result despite failing to break the deadlock.

Here’s what Blues fans had to say about the game on nTwitter.

@EllisMartin: Disappointed not to get the win after the red card

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: For a 0-0 I really enjoyed that game. Two good sides Pompey and Sheffield Wednesday, no complaints with that. We will both be in the mix come the end of the season.

Kieron Freeman had a shot late on as the Blues tried to break the deadlock. Picture: Jason Brown.

@CapiTweets: Fair play to Wednesday, real gritty performance.

Think we would get 3 points there if we had sufficient squad depth. Cowley bros deserve to be back financially in January.

CE_1999: Would have taken a point before the game, but we really should have won that.

@Will_Mason7: Feels like a loss gotta be beating teams like that. All over them 2nd half. No end product again. Results like this will bite us in the a*** at the end of the season.

@Dan_scoutcast: It’s a ‘decent’ point on paper, but in reality we should have won that quite comfortably.

Just lacking the clinical decisions in the final third.

@Real_Dan_Horton: Harness was very disappointing tonight, Azeez absent again. Need Morrell back asap.

@Steve_Wrixon: A lot of huff and puff but lacked any real threat. Set pieces woeful. Red card changed the game but Wednesday came out strong.

Point probably deserved in the end.

@Pearcy3000: All I want for Christmas is……. 2 strikers.

@george_lashley: How does Williams get game time week in week out?