'Finest Pompey game yet... big impact in both boxes' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from win over Lincoln
Pompey picked up a much-needed three points courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Lincoln at Fratton Park.
Striker John Marquis grabbed the only goal, poking home after 28 minutes to hand Kenny Jackett’s troops just a fourth League One triumph of the season. The Blues had to grind it out, but will be relieved to have come out on top against Michael Appleton’s men. Here are chief sports writer Neil Allen’s Pompey player ratings from the win over Lincoln.