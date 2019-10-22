Striker John Marquis grabbed the only goal, poking home after 28 minutes to hand Kenny Jackett’s troops just a fourth League One triumph of the season. The Blues had to grind it out, but will be relieved to have come out on top against Michael Appleton’s men. Here are chief sports writer Neil Allen’s Pompey player ratings from the win over Lincoln.

1. Craig MacGillivray So commanding - 7 Daniel Chesterton/PinPep/PinPep Freelance Buy a Photo

2. Ross McCrorie Understandably looking uncomfortable at times - 7 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Christian Burgess Big impact in both boxes - 8 Daniel Chesterton/PinPep/PinPep Freelance Buy a Photo

4. Sean Raggett Loves to defend - 7 Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

View more