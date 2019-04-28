Automatic promotion no longer remains in Pompey’s hands after drawing 1-1 at Sunderland yesterday.

Kenny Jackett’s men trail both leaders Luton and second-placed Barnsley by four points, although they have a game in hand against Peterborough on Tuesday.

Tom Naylor, left, and Nathan Thompson applaud the Pompey fans after their's side's draw at Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

Nevertheless, a point at the Stadium of Light for the Blues was a decent result and still gives them hope of finishing in the top two with two games remaining.

Here’s how some members of the Fratton faithful reacted on Twitter after the Black Cats stalemate...

@JSweetman92

Personally think automatics are a step too far, but finishing 3rd is huge, Sunderland are average and so are Donny, I'd hate to be facing Charlton

@Shovell96

Really does make you question how MacGillivray didn’t get a chance at Shrewsbury. Our best keeper in the last 10 years, saved us numerous points this season with world class saves, an unbelievable piece of business from Kenny #Pompey

@tomsy_1994

1-1 not the best of results for us but still leaves us in with an outside chance.. how the ref disallowed Curtis’ goal is beyond me! Never a foul on the keeper.

@benboylin

People saying if only Bogle scored that penalty what about Southend away. Keep the faith I believe we’ll get automatics anyway! #Pompey

@tj_malley

Results haven’t gone our way but a 1-1 draw away to Sunderland is not a bad thing whatsoever. Win on Tuesday and we’re still well in with a chance of automatics come next Saturday as well. It’s football, anything can happen on the final day and #Pompey fans should know that.

@kgrbison

Hmmm so if Oxford and Bristol Rovers beat or hold Luton and Barnsley and Pompey win our last two games we are the Champions ...its a pompey fan thing always the optimist PUP

@MattPhillips78

Excellent point. This team has bags character, love them - to go up there, against that crowd, noise, vs a team who needed a must win at all costs & the players they have. This team never gets rattled. Can still go up, almost have 3rd place which is critical. PUP! #pompey